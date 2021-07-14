Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Valvoline worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,829,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 12.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

