VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $263.83

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $263.83 and last traded at $263.18, with a volume of 51746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,334.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the period.

