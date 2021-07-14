Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.27 and last traded at $59.33. 206,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 358,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88.

