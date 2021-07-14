Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.58. 25,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,720. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96.

