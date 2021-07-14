Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $167,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $204.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

