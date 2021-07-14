Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.56 and last traded at $106.87. Approximately 1,518,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,064,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54.

