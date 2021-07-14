Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Shares Up 1.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.20 and last traded at $89.18. 1,851,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 806,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.93.

