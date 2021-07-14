Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.41. 1,558,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,386,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.41.

