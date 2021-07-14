Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $71.60. Approximately 348,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 442,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35.

