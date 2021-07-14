Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $202.54 and last traded at $202.97. Approximately 26,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 66,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.41.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.