Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

