Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000.

BND stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,082. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

