Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 399.2% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after purchasing an additional 638,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

