VAULT Hits One Day Volume of $73.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. VAULT has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $73.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00011999 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,325 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

