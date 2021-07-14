Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Vecima Networks stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
