Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Vedanta worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vedanta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 122,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 15.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

