Veil Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $87.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.58 or 1.00016493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.43 or 0.01278985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.00351624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00375822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005006 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars.

