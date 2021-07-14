Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.06. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 28,425 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.