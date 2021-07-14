Veracyte, Inc. (NYSE:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NYSE:VCYT) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $86.03.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.