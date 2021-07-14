Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $325.16 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $325.16 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00397065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,466,561,344 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

