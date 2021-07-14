Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

VCEL opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 669.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

