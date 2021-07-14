Veritable L.P. Has $3.03 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,190.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,268.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

