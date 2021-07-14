Veritable L.P. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $118.29 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

