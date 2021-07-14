Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

