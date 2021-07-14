Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.93. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $281.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

