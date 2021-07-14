Veritable L.P. Sells 1,059 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 31,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

