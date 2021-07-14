Veritable L.P. Sells 598 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $408.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

