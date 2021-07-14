Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. 159,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,784,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

