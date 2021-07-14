Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $112,981.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $29.23 million and $112,981.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.86 or 0.06077597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.36 or 0.01438236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00397442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.02 or 0.00616405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00405769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00320936 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,883,622 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

