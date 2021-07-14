VerusCoin Price Hits $0.89 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002716 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $56.24 million and $15,252.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00151247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.03 or 0.99960272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00953871 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,238,285 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.