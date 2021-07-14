VIBE (VIBE) Trading 27.1% Lower This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $76.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00855943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005351 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.