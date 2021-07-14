Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

