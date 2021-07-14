Vidulum (VDL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $187.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $158,543.69 and $187.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 442.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

