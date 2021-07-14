VIDY Market Capitalization Tops $18.02 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $18.02 million and $517,501.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00823616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005414 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

