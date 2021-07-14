VIG (VIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $700,799.87

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, VIG has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $700,799.87 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.
VIG Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
VIG Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.
