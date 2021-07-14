Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 1,092 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,092 shares of Vince stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $10,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Marie Fogel sold 1,821 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,797.37.

On Friday, May 7th, Marie Fogel sold 523 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $6,228.93.

VNCE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.59. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

