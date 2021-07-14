Vincent A. Chippari Sells 49,940 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 912,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.77.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

