Vincent A. Chippari Sells 49,940 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 912,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.77.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
