Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,351 shares of company stock worth $4,167,910 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

