Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,351 shares of company stock worth $4,167,910 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -1.72.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
