Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 5,466 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
