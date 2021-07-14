Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 5,466 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.