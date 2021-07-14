Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE ARE opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

