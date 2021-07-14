Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.32 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.