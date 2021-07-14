Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 60,383 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,383 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

