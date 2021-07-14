Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

