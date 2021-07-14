Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 7,216 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

