Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

