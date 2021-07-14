Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 14,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

