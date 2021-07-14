Vitae (VITAE) Tops One Day Volume of $39,195.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $39,195.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.