Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 24,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,634. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

