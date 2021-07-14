Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

