Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,301 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,429,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

